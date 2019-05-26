Cast iron frittata
( SERVES 4 )
Frittata is a crust-less quiche, being it’s an egg-based dish minus the crust, it really isn’t the most spectacular looking of dishes. The frittata originates from Italy, which got me to thinking about how to improve its looks. Everything from cars to the fine clothing that comes out from Italy looks great – right? That being so, I took inspiration from the famous 4-cheese pizza. A baked frittata is a super easy and fast meal, healthy and cooked all in one pan. It’s also great cold in lunch boxes. So get creative with your eggs and try this frittata. Another thought - you could always try ricotta instead of feta in this dish.
Ingredients
Directions
- Pre heat oven 170°C.
- In separate pots blanch the sliced kumara (about 2 minutes) and beans (1 minute) in boiling salted water, then refresh in cold water, drain and dry with paper towels.
- In a medium sized cast iron skillet or ovenproof pan, heat the olive oil and sauté the onion and garlic until soft, which should take approximately 5 minutes.
- Add the mushrooms and sauté until they are soft. Remove half the mushroom mix and set aside leaving the other half in the skillet.
- In a bowl lightly beat the eggs. Add the oregano and season with salt and pepper.
- Pour the egg mixture into the cast iron skillet, crumble in the feta cheese and then arrange each of the vegetables (kumara, beans, mushrooms & red pepper) into one of the 4 quadrants
- Sprinkle with grated parmesan. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until a knife inserted in the centre comes out clean.
