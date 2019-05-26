Frittata is a crust-less quiche, being it’s an egg-based dish minus the crust, it really isn’t the most spectacular looking of dishes. The frittata originates from Italy, which got me to thinking about how to improve its looks. Everything from cars to the fine clothing that comes out from Italy looks great – right? That being so, I took inspiration from the famous 4-cheese pizza. A baked frittata is a super easy and fast meal, healthy and cooked all in one pan. It’s also great cold in lunch boxes. So get creative with your eggs and try this frittata. Another thought - you could always try ricotta instead of feta in this dish.