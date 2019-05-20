Orange ricotta cake
( SERVES 10 )
Similar to a baked cheesecake in texture this moreish cake is amazing served with natural yoghurt and keeps well in the fridge.
For the cake
|115 g
|Butter, softened
|¾ cup
|Caster sugar
|3
|Eggs, seperated
|2
|Oranges, zest and 125ml of squeezed juice
|150 g
|Ricotta cheese
|1 pinch
|Salt
|1 cup
|Ground almonds
|5 Tbsp
|Instant polenta
To finish
Directions
- Heat the oven to 150C. Line the base of a 21cm spring form tin with baking paper. Lightly grease the sides and coat with a light dusting of caster sugar.
- Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Slowly add the egg yolks with the orange zest and beat until well combined. Add the ricotta and pinch of salt.
- Add the ground almonds and polenta and pour in the orange juice, mixing until nearly combined.
- Beat the eggs whites until soft peaks form, then using a large spoon fold in 1 tablespoon to loosen the mixture. Fold in the remainder of the egg whites but it doesn’t need to be completely folded through. Place mixture in the prepared tin and place in the oven. Bake for 1-1 ¼ hours until the cake is no longer wobbly in the centre. Insert a skewer into the centre of the cake – it should come out clean.
- Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for at least 15 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
- To finish, brush warm jelly or jam over the top of the cake. Top with the orange slices, then brush the orange slices with the remaining jelly or jam. Leave to set.
- To serve, cut slices of cake and serve with yoghurt or cream.
Tip – fold the egg white through as best you can then paddle mixture with a spatula as you place in the tin.
