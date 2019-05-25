Nutty oat crackers
( MAKES 50 )
Once you've made these tasty, crispy crackers you'll be hard-pressed to go back to storebought. Use coconut oil if you want a dairy-free option.
Ingredients
|1½ cups
|Rolled oats
|1 cup
|Ground almonds, or walnuts, or a mix of both
|½ cup
|Rice flour
|2 Tbsp
|Chia seeds
|½ tsp
|Baking powder
|½ tsp
|Salt
|100 g
|Butter, or coconut oil, melted
|2
|Egg whites
|3 Tbsp
|Cold water
Directions
- Preheat oven to 160°C fanbake and line two oven trays with baking paper.
- Combine oats, ground nuts, rice flour, chia seeds, baking powder and salt in a mixing bowl. Add butter or coconut oil and mix with a fork to combine. Mix in egg whites and water, then allow to stand for 10 minutes while the chia seeds absorb the liquid.
- Knead to bring together, adding a little more water if necessary to form a soft, pliable dough. Halve the mixture and roll out each half on a sheet of baking paper to about 5mm thick. Cut into rectangles about 6cm x 4cm, allowing a little space in between them. Transfer crackers on their baking paper onto oven trays and bake until lightly golden (20-25 minutes). Allow to cool on the trays, then store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. If they soften they can be refreshed for a few minutes in an oven preheated to 180°C fanbake.
