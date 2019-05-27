Serve with steamed greens to finish the meal. Make a quick pickle with cucumber to serve with the chicken skewers. Cook a larger quantity of rice if needed for hungry teens.

New Zealander’s LOVE chicken! And while breast is usually the favourite, chicken thigh is a great choice for cooking as it adds more flavour to your dish. Because of the type of muscle they are, chicken thighs are a darker fattier meat which makes them a tender, tastier choice.