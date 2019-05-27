Thai-style chicken skewers with sesame rice
( SERVES 4 )
Serve with steamed greens to finish the meal. Make a quick pickle with cucumber to serve with the chicken skewers. Cook a larger quantity of rice if needed for hungry teens.New Zealander’s LOVE chicken! And while breast is usually the favourite, chicken thigh is a great choice for cooking as it adds more flavour to your dish. Because of the type of muscle they are, chicken thighs are a darker fattier meat which makes them a tender, tastier choice.
Chicken
|12
|Wooden skewers
|550 g
|Skinned and boned chicken thighs, roughly chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Red curry paste
|1 Tbsp
|Fish sauce
|2
|Spring onions, thin, trimmed and chopped
|1 handful
|Coriander leaves, chopped
|1 serving
|Vegetable oil, for rubbing
Rice
|15 g
|Butter
|1 Tbsp
|Vegetable oil
|1 cup
|White rice, washed (Jasmine rice is good here)
|2 cups
|Cold water
|½ tsp
|Salt
|2
|Spring onions, thin, trimmed and finely sliced
|1 Tbsp
|Sesame seeds, toasted
|1 dash
|Toasted sesame oil
Directions
- To make the chicken skewers start by soaking the skewers in cold water. Place all the ingredients, except the oil, in a food processor and process until the chicken is still a little chunky.
- Divide the mixture into 12 and using wet hands, shape onto each soaked skewer. Rub a little oil over each chicken skewer. Place on a tray, cover and keep in the fridge while you cook the rice.
- To make the rice place a medium saucepan over low heat. Add the butter and oil. As the butter begins to sizzle, add the rice, water and salt. Turn up the heat and bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low and place on the lid. Cook rice for 10 minutes, then remove from the heat and leave to sit, covered, for a further 10 minutes.
- Cook the chicken skewers on a large hot plate or in a frying pan over medium heat. Place on the skewers and cook for 10-12 minutes, turning to brown all sides, until the chicken is cooked through. (You may need to cook in 2 batches).
- To serve, add the spring onion, sesame seeds and sesame oil to the rice and using a fork, mix together. Divide rice between warmed serving plates and top with the chicken skewers.
