Indian tarakihi
( SERVES 6 )
Photo by Vanessa Lewis
Ingredients
Directions
- Season the fillets with salt and pepper ready to cook in two batches.
- Heat ½ the oil and ½ the butter in a frying pan (large enough for three fillets) until the butter is bubbling.
- Lay the fillets in the pan, sprinkle with the Indian seasoning or curry powder. Sauté on a medium heat for 1-3 minutes per side depending on how thick the fillets are. Once cooked remove from the pan and keep warm whilst you repeat the process with the reaming fillets.
- Transfer your fillets to the serving platter with the cauliflower, serve with the lemon halves and garnish with dill.
See the match for Simon's tarakihi
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17745/Indian-tarakihi/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation