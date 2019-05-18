Lamb and chickpea tagine
( SERVES 6 )
This aromatic Moroccan tagine is the perfect make-ahead meal. It will keep in the fridge for three or four days, with the flavour improving every day, and freezes well. I like to brown the lamb shanks before adding them so they release their fat, but if you can’t be bothered just skip this step and scoop off the fat from the surface before serving.
Ingredients
|6
|Lamb shanks
|3 tsp
|Ground cumin
|3 tsp
|Ground coriander
|1 tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|1 tsp
|Dried oregano
|1 tsp
|Cayenne pepper, to taste
|1 serving
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|4
|Garlic cloves, finely chopped
|2
|Large onions, finely chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Harissa, (or 2-3 tsp finely chopped long red chilli)
|4 cups
|Chicken stock, (or vegetable stock)
|2 cans
|Chickpeas, (400g each), rinsed and drained
|1 cup
|Dried apricots
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|¼ cup
|Coriander leaves, coarsely chopped, to serve
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200°C fanbake. Place lamb shanks in a bowl or paper bag with the cumin, coriander, cinnamon, oregano, cayenne, salt and pepper and mix or shake to coat. Arrange lamb shanks in a single layer in a roasting dish, and roast until they are browned and have released their fat (40-45 minutes).
- While the lamb is cooking, heat oil in a large pot and cook garlic and onions until slightly soft but not brown (about 5 minutes). Add harissa or chilli and sizzle for 1 minute. Mix in stock, chickpeas and apricots and bring to a simmer.
- Remove lamb from oven and reduce oven temperature to 160°C fanbake. Drain fat from dish and discard. Add a little of the chickpea sauce to the roasting dish, stirring to lift pan brownings, then pour in the rest of the chickpea sauce. Cover tightly and bake until lamb is tender (about 2½-3 hours). Adjust seasonings, drizzle with lemon juice and garnish with coriander to serve.
