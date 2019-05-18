Chickpea and chorizo minestrone
( SERVES 4 )
Here’s a super speedy soup to whip up when you’re in a hurry. When zucchini are expensive, sub in fresh greens – silverbeet, spinach, kale and watercress all make good additions. You can also add diced pumpkin or potatoes to bulk it up into more of a vegetable stew.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|100 g
|Chorizo sausages, diced
|½ tsp
|Smoked paprika
|2
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|1 tsp
|Chopped rosemary
|2 cups
|Tomato pasta sauce
|1 Ltr
|Chicken stock
|1
|Tin chickpeas, (400g), rinsed and drained
|2
|Zucchini, diced
|1 cup
|Dried pasta shapes
|1 serving
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
|¼ cup
|Chopped parsley, or basil, to serve
|¼ cup
|Grated parmesan cheese, to serve
Directions
- Heat oil in a large pot and cook chorizo over medium heat, stirring now and then until it sizzles and the fat starts to run.
- Add smoked paprika, garlic and rosemary, stir to combine, and cook for another minute.
- Add pasta sauce and stock and bring to a simmer. Add chickpeas, zucchini and pasta and simmer until pasta is tender (check packet instructions for timing depending on shape and brand). Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Just before serving, mix in chopped herbs and parmesan. The soup will keep in the fridge for 2-3 days or can be frozen.
