Blackcurrant, vanilla and banana smoothies
( SERVES 1 )
Blackcurrants cut the richness of a milk-based smoothie (while also making it look beautiful). This is a great get-up-and-go breakfast.
Ingredients
Directions
- Put all the ingredients in a blender and whiz until the blackcurrants stop rattling.
- Scrape down the sides and whiz again. If it seems too thick, add a little more milk.
- Pour into a glass and drink immediately.
