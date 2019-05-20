Blackcurrant and elderflower whip
( SERVES 6 )
This is nothing short of miraculous - blackcurrants, egg whites and a modicum of sugar whipped into an airy, sweet-tart frozen cloud. Use electric beaters or a freestanding mixer for best results.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Frozen blackcurrants
|½ cup
|Caster sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Elderflower cordial
|2
|Egg whites
|1 serving
|Freeze-dried blackcurrants, optional
Directions
- Put the blackcurrants, sugar and cordial in a large bowl. Using a potato masher or mallet, crush the currants as much as you can. Add the egg whites and stir, then beat on high speed for 5-10 minutes, until the mixture has doubled in volume and resembles a billowing pink cloud. It will seem like nothing is happening for the first few minutes; scrape down the sides of the bowl, keep the faith and keep beating.
- Gently scoop the mixture into a 2-litre lidded plastic container and freeze for at least four hours. Scoop into bowls or cones to serve and garnish with freeze-dried blackcurrants.
