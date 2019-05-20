Charred cauliflower quesadillas
( MAKES 8 )
The best cauliflower should be nice and firm, and kept chilled in your fridge crisper. If you ever open the fridge and notice some little brown spots on your cauliflower, don’t worry! The delicate florets may have been bruised – just cut the spots off and you can still enjoy your cauliflower.
Ingredients
Directions
- In a bowl, toss the cauliflower with the olive oil, a little salt and freshly ground black pepper and the smoked paprika.
- Heat a char grill or a heavy frying pan over high heat. Place on the cauliflower and cook until each piece has char grill lines. Turn to ensure even charring. Grill until the cauliflower is bite-tender. Lower the heat if they are cooking too quickly. Place in a bowl and add the spring onions and lime juice. Toss to combine. Cover the bowl to allow the cauliflower to steam and cook a little more if necessary.
- Lay tortilla on the bench top. Divide the cauliflower between each tortilla, placing on one side only. Top cauliflower with the cheese, then fold tortilla over to cover the filling.
- Heat a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the oil and reduce heat to low. Using a large metal spatula, place in as many quesadillas as you can fit and cook for 2-3 minutes, then carefully flip and finish cooking the other side.
- Serve with coleslaw and sour cream sauce – mix ½ cup sour cream with a little lime zest, 1 tablespoon lime juice, ½ teaspoon ground cumin and a pinch of salt.
See more of Kathy's simple dinner recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17730/Charred-cauliflower-quesadillas/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation