Pappardelle with salmon and capers
( SERVES 2 )
Ingredients
|200 g
|Dried pappardelle
|1
|Shallot, diced
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2 large
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|Tomato paste
|¼ cup
|Dry white wine
|½ cup
|Cream
|200 g
|Wood roasted salmon, skinned
Topping
|1 Tbsp
|Capers
|1 serving
|Fennel fronds, or dill fronds
Directions
- Cook the pappardelle according to the packet instructions.
- Meanwhile, sauté the shallot in the oil until softened. Stir in the garlic then add the tomato paste and wine. Stir well and simmer for 30 seconds. Stir in the cream. Add the salmon in pieces and heat gently. Add the drained pappardelle.
- Serve in shallow bowls topped with the capers and dill or fennel.
