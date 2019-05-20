Broccoli and mint pasta
( SERVES 4 )
Use the florets only. The stalks turn it ‘pungent brassica’. Add to soups or stews that have stronger flavours.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Broccoli florets, (200g)
|2¼ cups
|Shell pasta, (200g)
|1 large
|Garlic clove, crushed
|1 cup
|Mint leaves
|1 serving
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|¼ cup
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1
|Lemon, finely grated rind and juice
Garnish
|1 sprinkle
|Grated parmesan cheese
|¼ cup
|Chopped walnuts
Directions
- Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil. Add the florets. Cook until bright green and tender, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove them to a food processor.
- Add the pasta to the boiling water. Cook until just tender. Reserve a 1/2 cup of the water.
- Meanwhile, add the garlic to the broccoli and mix until smooth. Add the mint and seasonings. Pulse until smooth then — with the motor still running — slowly drizzle in the oil.
- Drain the pasta and place in a large bowl. Add the broccoli mixture, lemon rind and juice. Toss to coat evenly adding enough reserved cooking water to make it ‘saucy’.
- Serve garnished with the parmesan and walnuts.
