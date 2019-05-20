One-pot penne with capsicums
( SERVES 4 )
I used roasted red capsicums from a jar.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 small
|Onion, diced
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1½ cups
|Sliced mushrooms
|2 cups
|Penne pasta
|3 cups
|Chicken stock
|2 cups
|Baby spinach leaves
|3
|Roasted red capsicums, (from a jar), drained and sliced
|2 cups
|Grated tasty cheese
|½ cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
|2
|Smoked chorizo, sliced
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Sauté the onion until softened. Add the garlic and mushrooms cooking until the mushrooms are limp.
- Add the penne, stock and capsicums. Stir, cover and simmer for about 6 minutes. Uncover and continue cooking until the penne is tender.
- Stir in the spinach, cook for 1 minute then stir in the cheeses and chorizo. Serve immediately.
