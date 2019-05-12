Thai style prawn hot and sour soup
( SERVES 6 )
This Thai style soup takes a little preparation but well worth the effort.
Ingredients
|6 cups
|Chicken stock
|350 g
|Pork belly, thinly sliced
|1
|Red chilli, roughly chopped
|4
|Kaffir lime leaves
|4 stalks
|Lemongrass, crushed with the back of your knife to release flavour
|12 slices
|Galangal, (10 grams)
|4
|Coriander root, roughly chopped
|3
|Shallots, thinly sliced
|200 g
|Oyster mushrooms, (remove the stalks then pull apart into bite size)
|1 Tbsp
|Tamarind paste
|4 Tbsp
|Lime juice
|2 Tbsp
|Fish sauce
|12
|Prawn cutlets
|1 small bunch
|Chopped coriander, to serve
Directions
- Remove the skin from the pork belly, leaving as much fat as possible. Thinly slice the pork belly and add to a large saucepan. Add 6 cups of chicken stock along with the chilli, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, galangal, coriander roots & shallots. Bring to the boil and simmer for 2 hours or until the belly is tender.
- Ensure to have 6 cups of stock when the pork belly is cooked by adding extra water.
- Next add the oyster mushrooms, lime juice, fish sauce and more chilli if desired.
- Simmer for three minutes then add the prawn cutlets and simmer for a further 3 minutes or until prawn cutlets are cooked through. Remove the lemongrass stalks and discard.
- Finally add the coriander and serve.
