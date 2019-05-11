Steak with double mushroom sauce
( SERVES 6 )
Steak and mushrooms are a timeless combination. This recipe is a bit of a treat and easy to prep-ahead when you have guests over. It’s delicious with a potato gratin and some lightly cooked green vegetables.
Ingredients
Directions
- Season steaks with salt and pepper and tie a piece of string firmly around the circumference of each one so they hold their shape while cooking. Spread a teaspoon of butter on one side of each steak. Heat a frypan over a high heat and when it is very hot cook each steak, butter-side down, for 1 minute. Turn and cook the other side for a minute more. You want to just brown them.
- Remove steaks from pan and transfer to an oven tray lined with baking paper. Cover and chill if not cooking at once.
- To make the sauce, place the dried mushrooms in a bowl, pour in the port, red wine or water and allow to soak for at least 15 minutes.
- When you are ready to eat, preheat oven to 200°C and remove the steaks from the fridge to bring them back to room temperature. Add the sliced fresh mushrooms to the frypan in which the steaks were cooked. Sauté, stirring often, until they are lightly browned and the pan is dry (about 10 minutes).
- When mushrooms are almost done, put the steaks in the preheated oven and roast until done to your liking (5-7 minutes for medium rare).
- Add garlic to the mushrooms in the pan and cook for a few seconds. Add soaked dried mushrooms plus their soaking liquid and the stock. Season with salt and pepper and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the cornflour paste to thicken the sauce and simmer for another 1-2 minutes.
- Allow steaks to rest for 5 minutes before serving with a little hot mushroom sauce spooned over each. Place remaining sauce in a jug on the table.
See more of Annabel's mushroom recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17704/Steak-with-double-mushroom-sauce/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation