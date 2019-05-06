1. In a heavy based pot warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic cooking for a few minutes to soften. Add the paprika and stir through.

2. Add the rice and cook for 2 minutes to lightly toast. Pour in the wine and cook until reduced by half. And the chicken stock in batches letting it absorb before adding the next addition.

3. Stir through the lemon zest, kale, peas, butter, parsley and parmesan stirring until wilted, hot and steaming.

4. Serve with a sprinkle of extra parmesan.

