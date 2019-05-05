We make these pancakes at restaurant every day - they are so popular. We prefer to serve one large pancake as opposed to a stack which you tend to get in most other places. Given there is an abundance of Feijoa’s falling off trees at the moment instead of the usual toppings we use at the restaurant I have included a Feijoa compote recipe, which by the way is also delicious served over ice cream. Be sure to top your pancake off with some of your favourite maple syrup.