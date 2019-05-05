Giraffe Pancakes
( SERVES 4 )
We make these pancakes at restaurant every day - they are so popular. We prefer to serve one large pancake as opposed to a stack which you tend to get in most other places. Given there is an abundance of Feijoa’s falling off trees at the moment instead of the usual toppings we use at the restaurant I have included a Feijoa compote recipe, which by the way is also delicious served over ice cream. Be sure to top your pancake off with some of your favourite maple syrup.
Pancakes
|200 g
|Ricotta cheese
|6
|Eggs, separated
|80 g
|Sugar
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence
|200 ml
|Milk
|180 g
|Self raising flour
|2 cups
|Blueberries, fresh or frozen
|8 Tbsp
|Mascarpone, (190 grams)
|1 drizzle
|Maple syrup
Maple Feijoa Compote
|10
|Feijoas, (up to 15), peeled and quarted
|½ cup
|Coconut sugar
|½ cup
|Maple syrup
|1
|Lemon, zest & juice
|½ cup
|Water
|1 tsp
|Grated fresh ginger
|1 pinch
|Salt
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200C
- Into a large bowl of a standard mixer add the ricotta, egg yolks, sugar and vanilla essence. Whisk until the sugar is dissolved.
- Add the milk, whisk again and then slowly sprinkle in the self raising flour, incorporating it into the ricotta mix.
- Whisk the egg whites to soft peaks then fold into the pancake batter.
Cooking option 1: Cooking the pancakes in the oven.
- Grease a oven proof frying pan and spoon in the pancake batter then drop in some blue berries.
- Cook for 8 mins in your prehated oven.
- Remove from the oven, place the pancake on a plate and keep warm while you repeat the cooking process using all the batter.
- Serve the pancakes with mascarpone cheese, Feijoa compote and a good drizzle of maple syrup.
Cooking option 2: Cooking individual pancakes in a frying pan.
- Add the blue berries to the batter and fold in.
- Heat your frying pan with a teaspoon of butter for each pancake.
- Pour an ice cream scoop (1/3 level cup) of batter into the frying pan. Use the scoop or cup to gently spread it into a (roughly) 15cm round.
- Cook for 45 – 50 seconds or until a few bubbles appear on the edges and it is golden underneath.
- Flip and cook the other side for 45 - 50 seconds. Remove from the skillet and repeat with remaining batter, using extra butter as required (every 2 or 3 pancakes).
- Keep the pancakes warm and serve with mascarpone cheese, Feijoa compote and a good drizzle of maple syrup.
Maple Feijoa Compote
- Place all the ingredients in a pot & simmer until soft
- Increase to a boil and reduce until the consistency is saucy and thickened, stirring occasionally for aproximately 10 – 15 minutes.
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17684/Giraffe-Pancakes/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
