Cajun baked eggs with black beans
These baked eggs are easy to make and combine two ingredients that go surprisingly well together, eggs and black beans. Serve with toasted pita bread and a generous sprinkle of fresh coriander.
Ingredients
|2
|400g can chopped tomatoes
|1 can
|Black beans
|4
|Eggs
|2 tsp
|Cajun spice
|1 tsp
|Brown sugar
|½
|Onion, finely diced
|1 clove
|Garlic, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
Directions
- Heat an oven proof skillet or fry pan over a medium-high heat. If you don’t have a frying pan that can go directly into the oven place a ceramic casserole dish with a lid into the oven as you turn it on to preheat to 180C. Heat olive oil in pan, add onion and stir until softened. Add garlic and keep stirring for 2 more minutes.
- Add the canned tomatoes (note that cheaper brands often have a higher water content and will take longer to reduce), cajun spice mix and the brown sugar, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes or until thickened. Add black beans.
- If you are transferring to a casserole dish, do it now. Make 4 spaces in your sauce with the back of a large spoon, crack the eggs one at a time into a small bowl and carefully slide into each space. Put the lid on your pan/dish and place in the preheated oven for 6-8 minutes depending on how you like your eggs. Ideally you want a runny yolk and cooked white, which can be tricky if you have a very hot oven.
- Remove from the oven, tear over coriander and place the dish in the center of the table with a large serving spoon. Dish up a serve for Mum with toasted pita bread on the side for dipping.
