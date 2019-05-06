Spiced pumpkin scones
You can cut these scones into rounds if you are a traditionalist but after stumbling upon the wheel approach a few years ago I just can’t get past how quick and tidy it is. Use a food processor to combine the butter and flour if you’re looking to save time.
Scones
|2 cups
|Plain flour
|¾ cup
|Cooked mashed pumpkin, cooled
|2½ tsp
|Baking powder
|1 tsp
|Cinnamon
|½ tsp
|Allspice
|½ tsp
|Ground ginger
|½ tsp
|Nutmeg
|1 pinch
|Salt
|150 g
|Butter, diced, very cold
|⅓ cup
|Milk
|1
|Egg
|½ cup
|Caster sugar
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
Cinnamon butter
|2 Tbsp
|Butter, softened
|1 tsp
|Cinnamon
|1 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
|½ tsp
|Vanilla extract
Directions
- Preheat over to 220C. Prepare an oven tray lined with baking paper. Sift flour, baking powder, sugar and spices into a large bowl, add salt.
- Add cubes of butter to flour mixture and massage in with your fingers until you have a course breadcrumb-like texture. If you are an impatient baker you can do this step in a food processor.
- Combine the rest of the ingredients in a separate bowl and whisk until combined.
- Add wet ingredients to dry and mix together with a knife until just combined, being careful not to over mix. If the mixture seems a bit too wet, add a little flour until you have a sticky dough that holds together.
- Sprinkle flour onto prepared baking tray, scoop dough onto tray with your hands. Gently mould the dough into a large round (20-25cm diameter). Use a floured knife to cut the round into 8 pieces, a bit like a pizza. Place tray in hot oven and bake for 12 minutes or until risen and golden on top. Serve warm with a very liberal topping of cinnamon butter and a generous drizzle of honey.
See more of Megan's Mother's Day recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17678/Spiced-pumpkin-scones/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation