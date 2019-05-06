This recipe used frozen spinach, but of course you can wilt down fresh spinach. Great with beef or lamb steaks and mashed potato to mop up the cream.

Most brown button mushrooms are grown and hand-picked in the south island – they’re the baby version of Portabello mushroom, picked to make room for their siblings to mature and grow into the large flat Portabellos! Keep them stored in a paper bag in your fridge so they don’t sweat and they’ll bring a lovely savoury flavor to your cooking.