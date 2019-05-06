Spinach and mushroom bake
( SERVES 4 )
This recipe used frozen spinach, but of course you can wilt down fresh spinach. Great with beef or lamb steaks and mashed potato to mop up the cream.Most brown button mushrooms are grown and hand-picked in the south island – they’re the baby version of Portabello mushroom, picked to make room for their siblings to mature and grow into the large flat Portabellos! Keep them stored in a paper bag in your fridge so they don’t sweat and they’ll bring a lovely savoury flavor to your cooking.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Brown button mushrooms, wiped and halved
|25 g
|Butter
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|100 ml
|White wine
|250 ml
|Cream
|400 g
|Frozen spinach, thawed and well drained or use fresh spinach
|1 serving
|Sea salt and cracked black pepper
|1 pinch
|Grated nutmeg
|1 cup
|Finely grated parmesan
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Lightly grease a medium-sized shallow gratin dish.
- Place the butter and oil in a wide saucepan and place over medium heat. When the butter sizzles add the mushrooms and cook until they begin to take on a bit of colour, Pour in the wine and allow to bubble up, then pour in the cream and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- Squeeze any excess moisture from the spinach. Add to the mushroom mixture with half of the finely grated Parmesan. Season with salt, freshly ground black pepper and the nutmeg. Place in the prepared gratin dish and top with remaining Parmesan. Place in the oven and cook for 20-25 minutes until the top is golden.
