Apple and honey cake
( SERVES 8 )
I used Granny Smith apples in this recipe – they cooked through and still held their shape.
Apples
|2 medium
|Apples, peeled, quartered and cored
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|2 Tbsp
|Raw sugar
Cake
|125 g
|Butter
|¼ cup
|Caster sugar
|3 large
|Eggs, separated
|¼ cup
|Raw honey
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|1¼ cups
|Plain flour
|1 pinch
|Salt
|2 tsp
|Baking powder
|2 tsp
|Ground cinnamon
Glaze
|¼ cup
|Raw honey, warmed
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Grease and line the base of a 21cm round spring form tin with baking paper.
- To prepare the apples, place apples cut-side-down on a board and thinly slice, but only cut halfway through so the apples stay intact. Places in a bowl and add the lemon juice and sugar. Toss gently to combine and set aside.
- To make the cake, beat the butter and sugar together until light and creamy. Add the egg yolks and beat well then add the honey and vanilla extract beating until combined.
- Sift the flour, salt, baking powder and cinnamon over the butter mixture and fold in. The mixture will be quite stiff.
- Beat the egg whites until soft peak forms. Fold in ⅓ of the egg white into the cake mixture to loosen, then another ⅓, then finally the remaining egg white. Place mixture in the prepared tin, smoothing the top. Arrange the apple halves, rounded-side-up over the cake mixture. Pour any lemon juice and sugar over the apples.
- Place in the oven and bake for 40-50 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven and leave for 10 minutes before removing from the tin to a wire cooling rack. Brush or pour over the warmed honey. The honey will be absorbed by the cake.
- Cake can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
