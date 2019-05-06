Spicy pumpkin soup
( SERVES 6 )
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Canola oil
|1
|Onion, diced
|1 kg
|Pumpkin, peeled and diced
|5 cups
|Vegetable stock, or chicken stock
|2 sprigs
|Fresh thyme
|1 serving
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
|½ cup
|Cream
Garnish
|½ cup
|Cream
|¼ tsp
|Ground cumin
|¼ tsp
|Coriander
|1 pinch
|Cayenne pepper
|1 handful
|Chopped chives
Directions
- Heat the oil on medium-low in a heavy saucepan. Sauté the onion, until tender. Add the pumpkin, chilli, stock, thyme, salt and pepper. Cover and simmer until the pumpkin is tender. Purée until smooth. Just before serving stir in the cream.
- To make the garnish, lightly whip the cream with the seasonings. Ladle the soup into bowls and top with a little of the whipped cream and some chopped chives.
