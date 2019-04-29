Miso mushrooms and fried eggs
( SERVES 4 )
Enjoy these mushrooms for brunch, lunch or a simple dinner. It is a great way to useup leftover rice. Don’t add salt as you will find the miso soy sauce is salty enough. If you can get hold of wild mushrooms, the different textures are a delight to look at and all have their own individual flavours.
Sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Miso paste
|1 Tbsp
|Mirin
|½ cup
|Water
Rice
|1 Tbsp
|Oil
|1 Tbsp
|Butter
|2 cloves
|Garlic, sliced
|300 g
|Mixed mushrooms, sliced
|1 cup
|Cooked brown rice
|4
|Eggs
Directions
1. Firstly combine the soy, miso, mirin and water, stirring to combine well.
2. Heat the oil and butter in a frying pan. Add the garlic, cooking until lightly coloured. Add the mushrooms and cook through. Stir through the rice, then add the sauce and bring up to heat.
3. Fry the eggs and place on top of the mushroom and rice.
