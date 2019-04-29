1. Firstly combine the soy, miso, mirin and water, stirring to combine well.

2. Heat the oil and butter in a frying pan. Add the garlic, cooking until lightly coloured. Add the mushrooms and cook through. Stir through the rice, then add the sauce and bring up to heat.

3. Fry the eggs and place on top of the mushroom and rice.

