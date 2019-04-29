Feijoa and fresh ginger muffins
( MAKES 12 )
Fresh ginger is great in baking. Most of us can make muffins with our eyes closed, so it’s an opportunity to add a flavour or two to add some surprise. I am a feijoa lover, but try these with pear or rhubarb and they will be equally as delicious.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Self raising flour
|1 cup
|White sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Grated ginger
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon zest
|1½ cups
|Feijoa pulp
|50 g
|Butter, melted
|1
|Egg
|1½ cups
|Yoghurt
|1 Tbsp
|Sugar, extra for sprinkling
|1 dash
|Icing sugar, to dust
Directions
1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 12-hole muffin tin.
2. Place the flour, sugar, ginger, zest and feijoas into a large bowl. In a smaller bowl combine the butter, egg and yoghurt, mixing well. Add to the flour mixture, stirring gently together. Don’t over-stir or the muffins will be tough.
3. Spoon the mixture evenly into your muffin tin. Place a couple of slices of feijoa on the top of each and sprinkle with a little extra sugar. Place into the oven for 18 minutes until bouncy to the touch. Cool in the tins before removing.
4. Dust with a little icing sugar to serve.
Comments
MargaretDavidsonadded 6 days ago
Bit doughy but good flavour
