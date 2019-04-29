1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 12-hole muffin tin.

2. Place the flour, sugar, ginger, zest and feijoas into a large bowl. In a smaller bowl combine the butter, egg and yoghurt, mixing well. Add to the flour mixture, stirring gently together. Don’t over-stir or the muffins will be tough.

3. Spoon the mixture evenly into your muffin tin. Place a couple of slices of feijoa on the top of each and sprinkle with a little extra sugar. Place into the oven for 18 minutes until bouncy to the touch. Cool in the tins before removing.

4. Dust with a little icing sugar to serve.

