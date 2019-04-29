1. Into a food processor place the prawns, garlic, spring onions, soy, sesame, fish sauce, cumin, coriander and breadcrumbs. Blitz until well combined.

2. With damp hands place large tablespoons of the mixture around the stalks of lemongrass, moulding into a log shape. Place on baking paper and into a fridge for at least 30 minutes.

3. Heat a frying pan to a medium heat. Add a little oil. Cook the skewers on all sides to brown, then continue to cook through.

4. Serve hot with sweet chilli for dipping.

