Prawn skewers
( MAKES 12 )
Don’t forget to remove the tails before placing the prawns into the kitchen whizz. You may laugh, but I have heard of someone who found these were a little gritty. Try using lemongrass as a skewer, as I have today, wrapping the delicious prawn mixture around them. Keep it simple, sweet chilli straight from the bottle makes a delicious dipping sauce.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Raw prawns, tails removed
|1 clove
|Garlic
|2
|Spring onions, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Sesame oil
|2 tsp
|Fish sauce
|½ tsp
|Cumin
|½ cup
|Chopped coriander
|½ cup
|Fresh breadcrumbs
|2 stalks
|Lemongrass, or chopsticks
|1 dash
|Oil, for cooking
|1 serving
|Sweet chilli sauce, to serve
Directions
1. Into a food processor place the prawns, garlic, spring onions, soy, sesame, fish sauce, cumin, coriander and breadcrumbs. Blitz until well combined.
2. With damp hands place large tablespoons of the mixture around the stalks of lemongrass, moulding into a log shape. Place on baking paper and into a fridge for at least 30 minutes.
3. Heat a frying pan to a medium heat. Add a little oil. Cook the skewers on all sides to brown, then continue to cook through.
4. Serve hot with sweet chilli for dipping.
See more of Angela's aromatic recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17666/Prawn-skewers/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation