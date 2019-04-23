Stuffed portobello mushrooms with quinoa, parsley and lemon
( SERVES 4 )
These might just convince you that a) quinoa isn’t such a bad thing and b) life isn’t too short to stuff a mushroom.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Quinoa
|8 large
|Portobello mushrooms
|4 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 large
|Garlic clove, peeled and crushed to a paste with ½ tsp flaky sea salt
|1¼ cups
|Finely chopped parsley
|2
|Lemons, Finely grated zest
|3 Tbsp
|fresh lemon juice
|¾ cup
|Pecorino Romano cheese, finely grated
Directions
- Put the quinoa in a sieve and rinse it well under the cold tap. Tip into a pot and add 1 cup water. Cover and bring to a boil, then simmer for about 10 minutes, until all the water has absorbed and the grains are tender. Fluff with a fork and set aside.
- Heat the oven to 200C. Line an oven tray with baking paper and set the mushrooms on top. Drizzle with a tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 10 minutes, then set aside.
- While the mushrooms are cooking, add the rest of the olive oil, garlic, parsley, lemon zest and juice to the quinoa. Mix well, then stir in most of the cheese. Divide this mixture between the mushrooms, packing it on top firmly. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle the rest of the cheese on top. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. Transfer carefully to a platter and serve.
