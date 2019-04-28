Herby and a little spicy yoghurt chicken thighs with apple and cucumber raita
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Vanessa Lewis
Pair this delicious combo with some grilled roti when you serve and wow! It won’t take long to whip this up.
Chicken thighs
|¾ tsp
|Salt
|20 g
|Fresh ginger, grated
|100 g
|Garlic, finely sliced
|20 g
|Coriander stems, finely sliced
|1 Tbsp
|Lime juice
|½ tsp
|Chilli powder
|¼ tsp
|Turmeric
|½ tsp
|Ground cumin
|¼ cup
|Natural yoghurt
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|500 g
|Bone-in chicken thighs, and skin on
|1 handful
|Mint leaves, finely chopped
Apple and cucumber raita
|½
|Green apple
|¼
|Cucumber
|250 g
|Creme fraiche
|1 tsp
|Honey
|1 serving
|Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Chicken thighs
- Into a blender, bullet or food processor add the ginger, garlic, coriander stem, lime juice, chilli powder, turmeric, cumin and yoghurt. Blend the marinade until smooth.
- Place the chicken into a large bowl and pour over the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours.
- Preheat oven to 190C
- Heat a large fry pan, heat 1 Tbsp olive oil and seal the chicken on both sides to colour. Place in a baking tray then into the oven for 15 minutes or until cooked.
- To serve, sprinkle over mint leaves and place along side, grilled roti and raita.
Apple and cucumber raita
- Finely slice the apple and cucumber, place in a bowl.
- Add the creme fraiche along with the honey, mix to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
