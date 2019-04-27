People often avoid making flaky pastry because they think it will be too hard, but my homemade version is super easy and delivers a buttery, melt-in-the-mouth result you’ll never taste in storebought pastry. The trick is to not overwork the dough, or it will be tough. This pastry can be frozen and can also be made in a food processor. If that still sounds too hard, use 500g commercial flaky pastry instead.