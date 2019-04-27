Caramelised onion and feta tart
( SERVES 8 )
People often avoid making flaky pastry because they think it will be too hard, but my homemade version is super easy and delivers a buttery, melt-in-the-mouth result you’ll never taste in storebought pastry. The trick is to not overwork the dough, or it will be tough. This pastry can be frozen and can also be made in a food processor. If that still sounds too hard, use 500g commercial flaky pastry instead.
Ingredients
|3 cups
|Caramelised onions
|150 g
|Feta, grated or crumbled
|2 Tbsp
|Fresh thyme, or 1 tsp dried thyme
Flaky pastry
|2 cups
|High grade flour
|1 tsp
|Salt
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|220 g
|Butter, frozen, grated
|¼ cup
|Iced water
Directions
- To make the Flaky Pastry, combine the flour, salt and baking powder in a bowl. Mix in the grated butter and work a little with your fingertips until the mixture resembles rough crumbs. Then add the water, mixing just until a soft dough is formed.
- Place a large sheet of baking paper on the bench and tip the dough onto this, pressing it together with your hands. Place another sheet of baking paper over the dough and roll the pastry out with a rolling pin into a circle about 35cm in diameter.
- Transfer to a baking tray and chill for at least 10 minutes or until ready to assemble (chilling pastry prevents shrinking during cooking).
- Preheat oven to 200˚C fanbake, and place a pizza stone or baking tray in the oven to preheat.
- Take your pastry base from the fridge and remove the top layer of baking paper. Spread the Caramelised Onions over the top of the pastry, leaving a 4cm border around the edge. Crumble the feta over the top and sprinkle with thyme.
- Fold the pastry edges in towards the centre to partially enclose the filling, then pleat in little folds to make a pastry border. Slide the tart and its baking paper base onto the hot pizza stone or tray and bake for 15 minutes, then reduce heat to 180˚C fanbake for a further 35-40 minutes until golden and crisp.
See more of Annabel's onion recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17652/Caramelised-onion-and-feta-tart/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation