Lemon, gin and ginger bars
( MAKES 30 BARS )
This was inspired by rediscovering my Christmas miniature bottle of lemon gin when I was reaching for a packet of wine biscuits. These are very good with a cup of Earl Grey tea. Don’t let your children near them!
Base
Icing
|130 g
|White chocolate, roughly chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Unsalted butter
|3 Tbsp
|Gin
|1 cup
|Icing sugar
|1
|Lemon, Finely grated zest
Directions
- Line a slice tin (about 18 x 27cm) with baking paper. Put the butter, condensed milk and gin in a large pot. Set over low heat, stirring occasionally, until melted. Set aside to cool for 15 minutes.
- Add the biscuit crumbs, coconut, white chocolate bits, ginger and grated zest and mix until combined (if you do this when the butter is still warm the white chocolate will melt). Press evenly into the prepared tin and put in the fridge while you make the icing.
- For the icing, melt the white chocolate and butter together over very low heat. Sift over the icing sugar. Add the gin and beat until smooth. Pour over the base and sprinkle with lemon zest. Refrigerate until set, then cut into bars. Store in a covered container in the fridge. Best eaten within a week.
