Egyptian orange and almond cake
( SERVES 8 )
Photo by Annabel Langbein media
While oranges are in season, whip up this amazing cake. It contains no flour and no added fat but is delicately tender. Use organic or spray-free oranges if possible.
Ingredients
|2
|Oranges
|6
|Eggs
|8
|Cardamom pods, use the seeds only, finely chopped
|3 cups
|Ground almonds
|1½ cups
|Sugar
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
Directions
- Put the oranges, whole and unpeeled, in a pot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until very soft (1½ hours). Set aside to cool, then cut open and discard the pips. Place flesh and skins in a food processor and whizz to form a puree.
- Preheat oven to 170C fanbake. Grease the sides of a 22-23cm springform cake tin and line the base with baking paper. Beat the eggs in a large bowl. Add orange purée and all other ingredients and mix thoroughly. The mixture will be very wet.
- Pour into prepared cake tin and bake until it is set and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean (about 1 hour). If the cake is still very wet, cook a little longer. Allow to cool in tin before turning out. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.
