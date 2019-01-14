Fruit loaf
( MAKES 1 loaf )
Photo by Babiche Martens
This flourless, gluten-free rhubarb banana loaf is delicious fresh from the oven or, if there is any left the day after, try it toasted. It’s just as good with a sweet or savoury topping. I’m a fan of butter, so it has to be a generous spread for me with homemade jam. Try it with ricotta and tomato or almond butter with a little fruit jam.
Ingredients
|2
|Bananas, ripe, mashed roughly
|3
|Eggs, separated
|2 Tbsp
|Honey
|1 tsp
|Baking powder, gluten free
|¼ cup
|Coconut
|1 tsp
|Cinnamon
|1 tsp
|Ground ginger
|1 cup
|Ground almonds
|¼ cup
|Almonds, chopped
|1 cup
|Rhubarb, chopped, plus ½ stalk sliced longways in half for the top
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 1-litre loaf tin with baking paper.
- In a large bowl combine the bananas, egg yolks, honey, baking powder, coconut, cinnamon and ginger.
- Beat the egg whites until light and fluffy. Gently fold through the ground almonds. Then add the two mixtures together. Lastly fold through the nuts and rhubarb gently. Pour into your loaf tin. Sprinkle a little cinnamon and place 2 lengths of rhubarb on top, and bake for 30 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.
- Cool in the tin. Remove, cool and serve sliced with or without a topping.
More of Angela's flourless baking
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/16886/Fruit-loaf/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation