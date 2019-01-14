This simple, yet delicious winter breakfast is full of omega 3, protein and calcium-rich chia seeds, as well as vitamin C and fibre-rich fruits. Feel free to substitute any of the winter fruits — persimmon, tamarillo, grapefruit or orange would all work well. You can also experiment with different spices. Cardamom works well with persimmon, and star anise with tamarillo. For the candied activated walnuts, I soak walnuts overnight and dry them in the dehydrator with a little maple syrup, cinnamon and salt. I realise most people won’t have these on hand, so feel free to substitute with activated nuts, lightly roasted nuts, or try making your own candied walnuts in the oven or dehydrator.