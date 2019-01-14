Chicken and vegetable soup
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
This chicken and vegetable soup is a hearty mix and the perfect way to use leftover bits and pieces from the vegetable drawer. Leave it chunky, puree it briefly or simply mash with a fork to break up the bigger bits. At our house, there is often a pot of this soup on the go at home for hungry mouths to enjoy when arriving home from work and in need of a quick fix on a cold evening. All that’s needed to go with it is some warm crusty bread with loads of butter.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Butter
|1 Tbsp
|Oil
|1
|Onion, chopped
|2
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|1
|Parsnip, peeled and chopped
|1
|Carrot, peeled and chopped
|300 g
|Pumpkin, peeled and chopped
|4
|Organic chicken thighs, skinless, bone in
|1 Ltr
|Chicken stock
|1 tin
|Chopped tomatoes, 420g
|1 tsp
|Brown sugar
|1 tsp
|Dry mixed herbs
|½ cup
|Chopped parsley
|1 loaf
|Crusty bread, and butter to serve
Directions
- In a large pot heat and butter and oil. Add the onion, garlic, parsnip and carrot. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the pumpkin, chicken, stock, tomatoes, sugar, herbs and parsley. Bring to a simmer and cook until the vegetables are soft, about 20 minutes. Remove the chicken thighs and shred the meat from the bone, returning meat to the soup. Discard the bones.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve with warm crusty plain or garlic bread.
More of Angela's winter soups
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/16837/Chicken-and-vegetable-soup/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation