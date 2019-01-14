This chicken and vegetable soup is a hearty mix and the perfect way to use leftover bits and pieces from the vegetable drawer. Leave it chunky, puree it briefly or simply mash with a fork to break up the bigger bits. At our house, there is often a pot of this soup on the go at home for hungry mouths to enjoy when arriving home from work and in need of a quick fix on a cold evening. All that’s needed to go with it is some warm crusty bread with loads of butter.