Lemon and ricotta cake
( SERVES 8 )
This ricotta and lemon cake is light and moist, and a joy to eat. If you can find some fresh passionfruit, a spoonful drizzled over the top will take this cake to the next level.
Ingredients
|200 g
|Butter, softened
|¾ cup
|Sugar
|3
|Eggs, separated
|3
|Lemons, use the zest only
|¼ cup
|Lemon juice
|1 cup
|Ricotta cheese
|¾ cup
|Flour
|2 tsp
|Baking powder
|2
|Passionfruit, pulped, plus a handful of blueberries, to decorate
|1 sprinkle
|Icing sugar, to dust
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Beat the butter and ½ cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg yolks, zest and juice, mixing through.
- Stir through the ricotta, then sift in the flour and baking powder.
- Beat the egg whites until fluffy and add the sugar, beating through. Fold into the batter gently until combined. Pour into the cake tin and place into the oven for 45 minutes. Remove and cool in the tin.
- Serve with fresh fruit and a dusting of icing sugar.
