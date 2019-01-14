Roasted vegetable frittata
( SERVES 6 )
This recipe is from Food for Good by Michael Meredith and Eat My Lunch, Allen & Unwin, RRP$39.99.
Ingredients
|750 g
|Butternut pumpkin, peeled and chopped into chunks
|60 g
|Kumara, peeled and chopped into chunks
|2 tsp
|Garam masala
|1 dash
|Olive oil
|10
|Free range eggs
|1 cup
|Fresh cream
|600 g
|Button mushrooms, quartered
|½ cup
|Caramelised onion jam
|250 g
|Sundried tomatoes, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Finely chopped parsley, (curly) plus extra leaves to garnish
|15 g
|Feta, crumbled
Directions
- Heat oven to 180C.
- Place pumpkin and kumara in a roasting dish and season with garam masala and salt and pepper, to taste. Add a good dash of olive oil and gently mix with your hands to make sure everything is well coated. Roast for 10–15 minutes or until the veges are golden and caramelised. Remove from oven and set aside. Keep oven on to finish off the frittata.
- Crack the eggs into a mixing jug or bowl, pour in cream and beat until well combined.
- Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a medium to large ovenproof frying pan on high heat. Add mushrooms and sauté for a few minutes before adding roasted vegetables and then egg and cream mixture. Turn the heat down to medium so as not to burn the bottom of the frittata.
- Place dabs of onion jam, sundried tomatoes, parsley and feta evenly around the pan on top of the egg mixture. When the edges are looking set, transfer the frying pan to the hot oven and cook for 15–20 minutes until golden brown, blistered and set.
Optional garnishes: Pumpkin seeds, shaved parmesan
More from Food for Good
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/16282/Roasted-vegetable-frittata/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation