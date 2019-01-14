One-dish three-cheese lasagne
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Jan Bilton
This is one easy lasagne to prepare. Divide the pasta so there is enough for four layers. Passata is a concentrated pasta sauce.
Ingredients
|700 g
|Passata
|200 g
|Dried lasagne pasta, choose instant, no-boil sheets
|1 large
|Egg yolk
|500 g
|Ricotta cheese
|200 g
|Fresh mozzarella, torn into pieces
|¼ cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200C. Lightly oil a 26cm x 21cm baking dish.
- Pour ¾ cup of the passata evenly into the baking dish. Place a layer of lasagne noodles over the passata, breaking them up so they fit in a single layer.
- Combine the egg yolk and ricotta cheese. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Spread half over the pasta.
- Top with another layer of lasagne then 1½ cups of the passata. Top with more lasagne then the remaining ricotta. Follow with the remaining lasagne, the passata, dot with the mozzarella then sprinkle with the parmesan.
- Cover with foil and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking for 20 minutes. Stand for 10 minutes before serving.
More of Jan's one-pan dinners
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/16225/Onedish-threecheese-lasagne/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
JustinHKadded 543 days ago
Ingredients uses 700g of passata and then the recipe switches to cups. You need to keep consistency between your ingredients and your recipe.
Join the conversation