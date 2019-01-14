This the ultimate beef stew. In France it is known as boeuf bourguignon and is without a doubt the most famous and popular beef casserole. You can use any type of stewing beef that has lot of natural fat and connective tissue or collagen (chuck, short rib, brisket). This is perfect for stewing as it will melt into the surrounding sauce giving a wonderful thickness and rich flavour. Traditionally the dish uses lardons made from salted pork, but for ease and simplicity I have used bacon this time round and pearl or baby onions are replaced with regular onion.