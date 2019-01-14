Chorizo and fennel risotto
( SERVES 4 )
This risotto is perfect for a chilly day. The hint of spicy sausage works well with creamy rice and red pepper.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Red onion, thinly sliced
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|½
|Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
|1
|Red pepper, thinly sliced
|½ tsp
|Smoked paprika
|1 cup
|Arborio rice
|½ cup
|White wine
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon zest, plus a little extra for garnishing
|1 Ltr
|Chicken stock, warmed
|1 Tbsp
|Butter
|½ cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
|1
|Chorizo sausage, thinly sliced
|1
|Spring onion, sliced
Directions
- Warm the oil in a heavy-based pot. Add the onion, garlic, fennel and pepper, cooking for three or four minutes until softened. Stir through the paprika then add the rice and cook for two minutes until well coated. Pour in the wine and cook until it has evaporated.
- Add the lemon zest and chicken stock stirring well. Cover for 10 minutes, then stir again and continue to cook for another 10-15 minutes until the rice is cooked. Remove from the heat.
- Add the butter and parmesan cheese stirring through.
- Heat a small frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the chorizo sausage until crispy then stir through the spring onion to soften.
- Spoon the risotto on to a serve platter and top with chorizo.
