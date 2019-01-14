Pear and chocolate sponge puddings
( SERVES 6 )
Photo by Annabel Langbein Media
Cooked pears topped with a simple chocolate sponge make an easy dessert. For a gluten-free version use the same amount of rice flour instead of regular flour.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Sugar, plus 2 Tbsp extra
|1 cup
|Water
|3
|Pears, ripe; peeled, halved and cored, or use 6 canned pear halves
|60 g
|Dark chocolate, at least 70%, chopped
|2
|Eggs
|2 Tbsp
|Flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|1 tsp
|Mixed spice
|1 tsp
|Ground ginger
|1 tub
|Vanilla ice cream, to serve
Directions
- If using fresh pears, heat ½ cup sugar and water in a pot that will fit 6 pear halves in a single layer.
- Add pears, cover and simmer, turning now and then, until tender (about 20 minutes). Dice poached or canned pears, reserving the poaching or canning syrup.
- Preheat oven to 190C fanbake. Divide pears and chocolate between six 1-cup capacity ramekins and spoon 2 Tbsp poaching or canning syrup into each.
- Beat eggs and remaining 2 Tbsp sugar until thick, pale and creamy. Fold in flour, baking powder and spices.
- Divide between ramekins and bake until set and golden (about 12 minutes). Serve with icecream.
More pear recipes from Annabel
Essential Annabel Langbein (Annabel Langbein Media, $65) is a beautiful compendium of Annabel’s best-ever savoury recipes and cooking tips — on sale at Paper Plus, Whitcoulls, The Warehouse and all good bookstores or visit annabel-langbein.com
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/15463/Pear-and-chocolate-sponge-puddings/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation