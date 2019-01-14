Salmon and avocado towers
( SERVES 2 )
These look impressive, taste great and are an easy make-ahead assembly. They make a special starter for a romantic dinner for two. Form the mixture into the moulds on serving plates and chill until you're ready to serve them. To serve just remove the moulds and garnish.
Ingredients
Directions
- Mix salmon with lemon zest, dill or tarragon and salt and pepper to taste. In a separate bowl, mash avocado with lemon juice until creamy and smooth. Mix in cucumber, spring onion and salt and pepper to taste.
- Place two 6-8cm ring moulds on to two small serving plates (cleaned 7cm-diameter tin cans with both ends removed work well but watch out for sharp edges). Divide half the avocado mixture between the two moulds and press gently with the back of a teaspoon to form an even layer. Divide the salmon mixture between the moulds on top of the avocado and smooth down evenly. Divide the remaining avocado on top of the salmon and smooth the tops. Chill until ready to serve.
- When ready to serve, simply lift the moulds up to reveal the towers. Top with a garnish of microgreens or basil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Drizzle a little extra-virgin oil or lemon-infused around the plate if desired.
