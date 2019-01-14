Rhubarb and tamarillo cobbler
( SERVES 6 )
Delicious served with whipped cream or sweetened yoghurt.
Cobbler
|1¼ cups
|Self raising flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|1 Tbsp
|Sugar
|100 g
|Cold butter, grated
|1
|Egg, lightly beaten
|1 serving
|Cold water, to mix
Fruit
Directions
- To make the cobbler, sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl. Add the sugar then rub in the butter until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add half the beaten egg yolk then enough cold water to combine. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, toss the rhubarb with half the brown sugar. Place in a 20cm x 16cm baking dish together with the star anise. Top with the tamarillos, pressing into the rhubarb. Sprinkle with the remaining brown sugar.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Roll out the cobbler mixture to about 2.5cm thick. Using a 5cm diameter biscuit cutter, cut rounds of the dough. Place on top of the fruit mixture. Whisk the remaining egg with a little cold water then brush over the topping.
- Bake for about 25 minutes until the fruit is cooked and topping browned.
