Gooey lemon crunch
( MAKES 16 pieces )
Photo by Babiche Martens
If you like lemon slices or lemon curd, this crunch is for you. Tangy and delicious, eat warm with a blob of yoghurt or cool and then store in an airtight container.
Don’t forget lemons do not ripen once removed from the tree, so enjoy looking at the bright yellow garden fruit and pick as needed.
Base
|1 cup
|Plain flour
|¼ cup
|Coconut
|½ cup
|Brown sugar
|50 g
|Butter, cubed
|1
|Egg
Filling
|20 g
|Butter
|1 cup
|Sugar
|2
|Lemons, zested and juiced
|3 large
|Eggs
|2 tsp
|Cornflour
Directions
- Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Into a food processor place the flour, coconut, sugar and butter. Blitz, then add the egg to form the dough. Press the dough into the base of your tin. Bake for 15 minutes until golden and cooked. Remove and cool slightly.
- For the filling place the butter, sugar and lemon into a microwave bowl. Heat on high to melt the butter for 1 minute. Add the eggs and cook for a further minute. Add the cornflour, dissolved in 1 Tbsp water, and cook for another minute. Pour the mixture over the base and bake for 20 minutes until just set.
- Remove and cool before cutting into squares.
More citrus recipes from Angela
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/14445/Gooey-lemon-crunch/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
amberc19added 332 days ago
Every time I get to the microwave step, it cooks my eggs, even if I don't cook it for as long, it will always cook once I've added the cornstarch. Please help, the recipe looks so delicious and want to ace it!
barbarashepheardadded 689 days ago
So delicious and a great way to use up lemon curd
kings123added 1041 days ago
Really nice slice. I doubled the recipe and put it into a slice tin as I wanted more than the square tin would make.Would definitely make again.
redboneadded 1066 days ago
Bu "coconut" does it mean desiccated?
Bite_teamadded 1016 days ago
Yes, it means desiccated coconut. Hope you enjoy the slice.
Join the conversation