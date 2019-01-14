Preheat oven to 180C fan bake and grease 8 x 150ml ramekins.

In a medium pot over medium heat add milk, onion and bay leaves. Bring to the boil, then set aside to infuse for 30 minutes. Strain and discard onion and bay leaf.

In a separate pot over medium heat melt the butter. Add the flour while continually whisking and cook on low for 1 minute. Remove from the heat and gradually whisk in the milk until smooth. Return to a low-medium heat and stir until the sauce boils and thickens, about 3-5 minutes.

Remove from the heat and add the mustard, egg yolks and three-quarters of the cheese, then season with salt and pepper.

Place the mix in a large bowl. In another large bowl, whisk the egg whites until stiff. Boil a full jug of water. Carefully fold 1/3 of the egg whites into the cheese mix then add the remaining egg whites and carefully fold in making sure not to knock too much air out of the mix.

Fill the ramekins full. Place the ramekins into a deep baking tray. Pour the boiling water into the tin until it reaches halfway up the ramekins.

Bake for 15-20 mins or until risen, just set and still a little wobbly. Take out of the tin and leave to cool.