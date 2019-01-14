Pumpkin and chickpea cakes
Photo by Annabel Langbein Media
These Moroccan-style vegetarian patties use the chickpeas left over in the can when you make Aquafabulous mayonnaise. If you have cooked pumpkin mash to hand, use 1½ cups in place of the roasted pumpkin. It needs to be quite dry. You can also use kumara in place of pumpkin. Ready in 1 hour.
Ingredients
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C fanbake and line an oven tray with baking paper for easy clean-up. Spread out pumpkin on the tray, drizzle with 1 Tbsp of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast until tender and starting to brown (about 30 minutes).
- While pumpkin cooks, heat the remaining oil in a frypan and cook onion over a medium heat until softened (5-6 minutes). Add garlic, ginger and spice mix and cook for another 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Transfer roasted pumpkin to a food processor and whizz to a puree. Add onion mixture, chickpeas, cashews and coriander or parsley and pulse to break up chickpeas to a coarse, mealy crumb - you want a little texture, so don't puree.
- With lightly oiled hands, form 8-12 soft patties - I usually use about ⅓ of a cup for each.
- Heat a little extra oil in a heavy-based frypan and fry over a medium heat until golden (about 5 minutes each side). Serve with a dollop of mayo and a spoon of chutney on the side.
