Pasta is always one of our go-to carbs when we are entertaining. If we have enough time during the day we will make our own but for this recipe we used store-bought linguine. The beauty of this dish is that the chorizo imparts so much flavour that it seems like you have spent a long time working on the pasta sauce. A good quality chorizo will make all the difference.

For an easy but impressive dinner party serve it after our prep-ahead steak tartare and follow with this chilli chocolate mousse.