Chorizo and prawn pasta
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Michael Craig
Pasta is always one of our go-to carbs when we are entertaining. If we have enough time during the day we will make our own but for this recipe we used store-bought linguine. The beauty of this dish is that the chorizo imparts so much flavour that it seems like you have spent a long time working on the pasta sauce. A good quality chorizo will make all the difference.
For an easy but impressive dinner party serve it after our prep-ahead steak tartare and follow with this chilli chocolate mousse.
Ingredients
|400 g
|Linguine pasta
|1 drizzle
|Olive oil, for frying
|6 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|2 large
|Chorizo sausages, cut into small cubes
|24 medium
|Prawns
|1 cup
|Cherry tomatoes, halved
|1 Tbsp
|Red wine vinegar
|1
|Lemon, juiced
|½ cup
|Basil leaves
Directions
- Heat a large pot of salted water until it has come to a rolling boil and cook the pasta according to packet instructions. Drain the pasta and set aside.
- In a large frying pan on a medium heat, add the olive oil and fry for about 1 minute until the garlic has softened.
- Add the chorizo and prawns and fry for 3 minutes or until the oil has started to release from the chorizo. Stir in the tomatoes and red wine vinegar and cook another 3 minutes until the prawns have cooked through.
- Add the pasta back in to the pan and toss through the sauce. Add the lemon juice and basil leaves, reserving some of the leaves as a garnish for serving. Season to taste.
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/13962/Chorizo-and-prawn-pasta/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation