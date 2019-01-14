Roasted tamarind lamb
( SERVES 8 )
Tangy tamarind paste is available in jars from Asian foods stores and some supermarkets.
Ingredients
Mango and vietnamese mint relish
Garnish
Directions
- Score the top of the lamb as for a ham. Combine the tamarind paste and curry powder. Rub into the lamb well. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour before cooking.
- Return the meat to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 160°C.
- Place the lamb on a rack in a roasting pan. Add 1 cup of water. Roast for about 1½ hours, until cooked to your preference.
- Meanwhile, combine the relish ingredients.
- Remove the meat from the oven, tent with foil and stand for 10 minutes before carving. Serve with the relish and garnish with the fennel seeds and spring onion curls.
