Fennel and pork sausage pasta
( SERVES 4 )
We wanted to experiment cooking pasta in one pot with the sauce rather than cooking each separately. Turns out you can cook pasta more like risotto by adding more liquid if it's needed as you go. What's awesome about cooking it this way is that it absorbs all of the flavour from the stock and meat.
Ingredients
|1 tsp
|Fennel seeds
|1 Tbsp
|Oil, for frying
|1
|Onion, peeled and chopped
|½
|Red chilli, diced
|1 tsp
|Minced garlic
|500 g
|Pork and fennel sausages
|½ cup
|Wine
|2 cups
|Pasta, shells
|1 cup
|Chicken stock
|1 Tbsp
|Chopped parsley
Directions
- In a large deep pan on a medium heat, toast the fennel seeds until they become fragrant. Remove from the pan.
- Heat oil and add the onion, chilli and garlic and cook until translucent. Squeeze the meat out of the sausage casings and add with the fennel back to the pan. Cook until the meat is browned. Add the wine and cook until evaporated.
- Add the pasta to the pot with the chicken stock, season well with salt and pepper, and cook on a medium heat with the lid on until the pasta is cooked through, stirring occasionally. If the liquid has evaporated before the pasta is cooked, add some water to the pan and allow the pasta to cook.
- Stir through the parsley and season to taste.
kerrynwadded 1109 days ago
Made this last night. Used leek instead of onion, added mushrooms and stirred through crumbled feta and sour cream in at the end. Delicious
