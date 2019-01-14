Almond and tamarillo cake
( SERVES 8 )
Photo by Guy Coombes
Who can resist a moist cake? You can team this almond cake with any fruit in season, especially in summer with apricots or plums. Macerate the tamarillos first as this helps withdraw the juices, which add to the cake’s delicious texture. Always popular, this cake provides sweet-tartness and crunch all in one bite. Serve it with icecream or yoghurt and everyone will be lining up for seconds.
Ingredients
|5
|Tamarillos, peeled and sliced
|¼ cup
|Sugar
|150 g
|Almond butter
|¾ cup
|Sugar
|½ tsp
|Salt
|2
|Eggs
|¼ tsp
|Cinnamon
|½
|Orange, zest and juice
|¾ cup
|Self raising flour
|½ tsp
|Baking powder
|100 g
|Ground almonds
Topping
|25 g
|Melted butter
|¼ cup
|Brown sugar
|½
|Orange
|½ tsp
|Cinnamon
|100 g
|Sliced almonds, or slivered
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C. Line a 23cm tin with baking paper.
- Place tamarillos into a small bowl with the first quantity of sugar. Stir and leave for 30 minutes to macerate.
- Cream butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time until well beaten. Fold in cinnamon, orange, flour, baking powder and almonds mixing until well combined. Pour into cake tin. Spread tamarillos over the top with the juice. Place into the oven for 30 minutes.
- To make the topping, in a small bowl combine butter, sugar, orange, cinnamon and almonds. Sprinkle over the cake after 30 minutes then continue to cook for 20 minutes until set and nicely browned.
- Serve with icecream or lashings of lightly whipped cream.
See more of Angela Casley's tamarillo recipes here
kuikui19added 27 days ago
Ive bought the very expensive almond butter, and sad to say it did not cream that well or go light and fluffy like the usual dairy butter product. What brand of almond butter was used to make the sponge thank you.
The-murray-familyadded 35 days ago
Also, can you use ordinary butter rather than almond butter?
The-murray-familyadded 35 days ago
Sounds great. For the topping it says 1/2 an orange. Is that the juice or the rind?
Join the conversation