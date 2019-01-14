Masala baked potatoes
Photo by Tamara West
Well-baked potatoes can be just as good as fried ... if not better. Serve these fragrant spuds with a garlicky mint and coriander yoghurt sauce.
Ingredients
|1 tsp
|Coriander seeds
|1 tsp
|Mustard seeds
|1 tsp
|Ground turmeric
|2 tsp
|Garam masala
|1 large
|Onion, finely chopped
|2 small
|Green chillies, finely chopped, use up to 5 chillies, depending upon heat
|1 bunch
|Coriander, root ends finely chopped, leaves chopped for serving
|3 cloves
|Garlic, crushed with 1 tsp salt
|1 knob
|Fresh ginger, grated
|3 stalks
|Curry leaves, use leaves only
|2 Tbsp
|Butter
|1
|Lemon, zest and juice
|1 cup
|Peas, fresh or frozen
|4
|Baked potatoes
|1 drizzle
|Extra virgin olive oil
Directions
- Grind coriander seeds with mustard seeds until smooth. Add ground turmeric and garam masala.
- Mix finely chopped onion with chilli and finely chopped coriander root. Add crushed garlic with salt, grated ginger and curry leaves.
- Gently fry the onion and spice mixes in the butter until onion is soft. Add the lemon zest and juice and the fresh or frozen peas and remove from heat.
- Split baked potatoes down the middle and carefully scoop out the flesh so as not to wreck the shells. Mix potato flesh with masala mix, a handful of chopped coriander leaves and a little olive oil. Season to taste. Stuff back into potato shells and re-bake until hot. Serve with a garlicky mint and coriander yoghurt sauce.
