Salted chocolate and walnut cookies
For these, I added walnuts (get fresh New Zealand ones and shell them yourself if you can). In Wellington recently I visited the City Market, and a woman was selling cookies under the name “Chunk”. Her molten chocolate ones were served hot out of a pie warmer, and they were incredible. They were the inspiration to get baking chocolate chip cookies again. They make the perfect gift — find a old tin in an op-shop, or get a nice new one.
Ingredients
|125 g
|Softened butter
|¼ cup
|Brown sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Golden syrup
|2 Tbsp
|Milk
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|1½ cups
|Flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|1 cup
|Dark chocolate, roughly chopped into chunks, I used Whittaker's Dark Ghana
|½ cup
|Walnuts, roughly chopped
Topping
|1 tsp
|Brown sugar
|1 tsp
|Flaky sea salt
Directions
- Heat oven to 180C. Beat together the butter and brown sugar with a wooden spoon, until combined. Add the golden syrup, milk and vanilla and beat until soft.
- Sift over the flour and baking powder. Add the chocolate and the walnuts. Mix to combine, it may be easier to use your hands.
- On a baking tray lined with baking paper, roll out tablespoon balls of dough, and flatten with the back of a spoon.
- Stir together the brown sugar and sea salt for the topping, and sprinkle a little on to each cookie.
- Place tray into the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes until golden. You can also freeze the dough and cook later.
